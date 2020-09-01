ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting a fall home-school program series on Thursdays, Sept. 10 through Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon for 14 weeks total. There will be no class on Nov. 26.
The cost is $210 for members and $260 for non-members. The program is for ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 12.
From plants to animals to dirt, every week we will explore the fields and forests of Tin Mountain’s Nature Learning Center, using the outdoors as our classroom for these hands-on learning adventures.
Programs will be held completely outdoors except in cases of deluge or subzero temperatures.
Masks will be required when inside or physical distancing is not possible. Maximum eights students per group.
Private home-school programs will be $100 for two-hour class members and $125 non-members.
If Thursday mornings don’t work for your family, you already have a home-school cluster to work with, or you are looking for a specific topic, you can sign up for private programs (either as a single class or a series) led by a Tin Mountain teacher-naturalist. Up to eight students max.
“Workshops for Parents” will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $30.
Need some tips and tricks for teaching in the outdoors? Need help wading through the next generation science standards?
Tin Mountain will be presenting workshops for parents that cover these topics and more.
Whether new to home schooling or a seasoned veteran, these workshops will help you hone your science education skills. Need childcare during the workshop?
Tin Mountain will take your child on a nature adventure for $10 per child. Spaces is limited.
“Tin Mountain Home-school Curriculum Modules” will be presented from Sept. 7 to Dec. 14.
The cost is $140 for 14 weeks total. There will be no module on Thanksgiving week.
Each week participants will pick up materials and an age appropriate lesson plan for a nature based activity.
Activities will demonstrate topics such as why leaves change color in the fall, how animals prepare for winter, snowflake formation and much more.
For more information, go to tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
