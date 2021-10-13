ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Window Dressers and the Tin Mountain Energy Team are working together to construct 134 custom window inserts and they invite you to help and lend a hand.
Settlers Green has donated space and from Oct. 16 to 20, groups of volunteers will build 134 custom-fitted energy and money saving window inserts for 12 different locations.
The 12 locations include two public libraries and 10 households, five that qualify for low-income grants to cover the cost of the inserts and five senior households.
Tin Mountain needs your help to build insulating window inserts that save energy and money.
These simple, tight, pine frame insulation frames help reduce heat loss from leaky windows loss thereby saving money. Sealing leaky windows is just one way to save energy, just like fixing a leaky faucet helps save water. Volunteers are needed to help construct frames as well as help wrap and finish the inserts at the community build in North Conway on Oct. 16 to 20.
As a volunteer, you will be trained on what to do and how to do it so you don’t need to have specific skill sets. A familiarity with a power drill will be helpful for those working on frame construction.
This is the first year of hosting a build in the valley, and Tin Mountain is excited to host this barn-raising style community workshop. Explore the link below and sign up to join our community event and help keep the Mount Washington Valley and perhaps your neighbors, a little warmer this year.
While we need and encourage folks to sign up for the frame assembly and insert wrapping station, there are other volunteer opportunities available as well such as providing snacks for the workers, packing finished inserts. All and any volunteer participation is appreciated. Use the link below to sign up for days and times that you are available.
All build participants will be required to be masked during the build, regardless of vaccination status. Tin Mountain will be spacing work stations as much as possible and encourage build participants to sign up for shifts with household members.
Sign-up link: signup.com/go/dzUfCVW (you will see the volunteer options, days, times and tasks).
