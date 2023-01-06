JACKSON — The Friends of the Jackson Public Library will host "15 Things Alzheimer’s Disease Can Teach Us," a presentation by Michelle O’Donnell (aka The Dementia Dame), on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Public Library at 52 Main St. in Jackson.
When life handed O’Donnell lemons in the form of her husband’s Alzheimer’s disease, she added vodka. Today, she is a widow with a lot to say about love, life and lessons learned — and still being learned.
O’Donnell began her professional career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor at several major U.S. newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times, where she was part of two Pulitzer-Prize winning teams.
She has worked both sides of the grants world, giving money away and begging and pleading for funding for nonprofits. She is also the owner of The Skinny Towel and Washcloth Co. A native New Yorker who now resides in Glen, she has a bachelor's in sociology from the City College of New York.
In 2014, her husband, Martin, was diagnosed with dementia. “Dementia Dame” debuted on Facebook in 2016 as a way for O’Donnell to rant. O’Donnell found other ranters who were angry, sad and confused at the disease that had befallen their loved ones and changed their lives like that. What started as a rant became a judgment-free community where people can vent, share, laugh, cry and grieve.
Martin passed away in June 2017.
The program is free and open to the public. To participate via Zoom register at jacksonlibrary.org.
Donations are welcome and benefit the Friends of the Jackson Public Library.
