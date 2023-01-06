JACKSON — The Friends of the Jackson Public Library will host "15 Things Alzheimer’s Disease Can Teach Us," a presentation by Michelle O’Donnell (aka The Dementia Dame), on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Public Library at 52 Main St. in  Jackson.

When life handed O’Donnell lemons in the form of her husband’s Alzheimer’s disease, she added vodka. Today, she is a widow with a lot to say about love, life and lessons learned — and still being learned.

