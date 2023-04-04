TAMWORTH — The annual Tamworth Conservation Commission Bird Walks begin Wednesday, April 12, and continue for a total of six weeks, until May 17.
Meet each Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. at the Tamworth Town House parking. Walk and carpool to prime local birding spots. Back by approximately 9:15 a.m. (but you can peel off earlier).
All levels of experience welcome. Learn and review bird songs, visual identifiers, habitats, behaviors and migration timings. This is the best time of year for birding, with the plethora of spring migrants decked out in their brightest colors. Participants will see a total of approximately 80 species over the six weeks. Bring binoculars (but we have a few loaners) and dress for the weather. The event is rain or shine, but not in a deluge. For more information, contact Ned Beecher at ned.beecher@gmail.com.
Special this year: Each week, one lucky participant will get a free copy of the brand-new Birds of the Squam Lakes Region, which has the most current local, detailed discussions of local birds.
The first documented Tamworth Conservation Commission bird walk was in August 1976, led by Peggy Damon. She started the regular May bird walks in spring 1977. The local ritual has continued every year since.
Birdathon/bloomathon is another tradition founded by Tamworth Conservation Commission founder Betty Steele. This Tamworth area event is the longest-running birdathon in New Hampshire.
This year, the big day is Saturday, May 20. It’s a fundraiser for the Loon Center in Moultonboro and NH Audubon's Lakes Region Chapter. Help is needed on the field team, scurrying around to identify as many birds and spring wildflowers as possible in one day (typically over 160 species combined). Contact ned.beecher@gmail.com.
Pledges are needed. Contact the Loon Center for details (info@loon.org or 476-LOON).
The Tamworth Conservation Commission has been cooperatively protecting local natural resources and promoting conservation since 1966. It meets the second Monday of each month at 7:00 pm at the Tamworth Town Offices. Meetings are open to the public.
