STOW, Maine — The Rev. Doug Forbes will share a special children’s message at the Stow Baptist Church in Stow, Maine, on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. At the conclusion of the program each child will receive a beautiful new 3D Bible sports card.
The Rev. Forbes is the associate pastor at the Central Congregational Church in Middleboro, Mass. He served a Christian education consultant for Gospel Light Publications.
He conducts Christian education workshops at conventions, bookstores, churches and camps. He has written numerous articles on creative teaching for many publications, including The Journal News Independent and Lifeway Publications.
For more information, call Pastor John Callina at (207) 743-5633.
