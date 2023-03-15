Local organization STAY MWV (Supporting The Active Young Professionals of the Mount Washington Valley) has opened the application period for its annual Student Loan Assistance Program.
STAY MWV is a group of engaged young professionals in the valley, working together to ensure that the Mount Washington Valley is a place to call home for young people.
The group’s mission is “to attract and retain a vibrant young professional population in the Mount Washington Valley.”
To this end, each year, STAY MWV fundraises for and disburses student loan assistance dollars to young people with student loan debt living and working in the MWV.
“We recognize that heavy student loan debt is a burden that acts as a barrier for many young people who wish to settle down here,” STAY MWV Chair Jesse Wright said. “Folks can’t afford to pay their student loans and rising housing costs while working in a rural area that offers wages below those they could earn in the city.
Through this program, STAY MWV honors the wide range of young folks who work to make the valley a little more special each day.
“As conversations surrounding our aging population continue to deepen and federal student loan assistance programs are tied up in the courts, we hope our on-the-ground, tangible solutions to this problem continue to attract and retain our region’s young people.”
To date, they have provided $72,500 in assistance to 40 individuals throughout Mt. Washington Valley.
“Thank you so much for this award and opportunity,” 2021 recipient Alyssa Riley said. “I tended to put some personal goals aside due to the overwhelming burden of my student loans. This generous gift, will help alleviate some stress, foster financial freedom, and provide me with the momentum needed to start working towards more goals. I hope to stay here in the valley for the long term and grow both personally and as a community member. Thank you for reassuring my decision of living in this wonderful place.”
David Hansen, another 2021 recipient, was also grateful to receive the award.
“It is so heartwarming to be in a good community that gives back to its local young professionals,” Hansen said. “This award will help pay for a couple months of loans so I can build up my savings again. Graduating with $78,000 in student debt I have to pay $1,000 a month for the next 10 years. This on top of monthly bills such as rent, utilities, car payments, and many others. With the $2,000 grant I will be able to take a break from two months of payments and focus on gaining a savings again and catching up on other bills.”
This work would not be possible without the numerous individual and business contributions from our community.
This year’s contributors include The White Mountain Hotel, Theresa Bernhardt Realty Partners, HEB Engineers, Recon Trail Design, the Conway Foundation, Pinkham Real Estate and Flatbread Co., North Conway. STAY MWV is grateful for their support and hopes the community can support their businesses in return.
The 2023 Student Loan Assistance Program application period will be open until April 7.
