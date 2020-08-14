CONWAY — Starting Point’s sixth annual Golf Challenge will be held on Aug. 19 at the North Conway Country Club.
The Starting Point Challenge is the Meister’s and Friends Summer Reunion to celebrate the life of Jody Buzzell a beloved Meister and community member and to bring awareness to domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking in Carroll County.
With many fundraisers canceled this year Starting Point is hopeful for the success of this year’s tournament and expects to raise over $6,000 to support on-going work with victims and children. Work that has increased since the COVID 19 outbreak.
Besides fundraising, COVID 19 has created additional challenges for crisis intervention work including reaching out for help. In response, a new service for clients to connect online was launched in April to address the issues of limited access due to quarantining. In addition to the 800 number, victims can reach an advocate by logging on to rc.chat/sp. Like the support line this service is confidential.
The additional stress of enforced isolation and economic slowdown on families already at risk for domestic violence has caused worldwide increase in violence against women and children. Starting Point has experienced a significant increase in calls and services needed for Carroll County and for the influx of visitors seeking refuge in our community from quarantining.
Starting Point has been able to continue to provide full services to victims whether virtually or in person at our courts and hospitals throughout the pandemic.
If you are interested in supporting Starting Point, contact raetha@startingpointnh.org or go to startingpointnh.org.
Victims and survivors can reach an advocate at (800) 336-3795 or by logging on at rc.chat/sp.
