CONWAY — Starting Point is calling on golfers to register for the Starting Point Challenge eighth annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser to be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at the North Conway County Club.
Tee times begin at 2 p.m. for a nine-hole, four-person team, best ball scramble with contests, prizes, cart, and luncheon all included in the registration fee.
Teams are $340. Corporate Sponsorship of $440 includes a four-person team and business logo on banner.
Proceeds will benefit Starting Point’s crisis intervention and essential service programs for all victims and their children in Carroll County who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.
Last year alone, Starting Point provided over 4,000 bed nights and 14,000 services for clients who were in imminent danger or who were made homeless due to domestic violence.
The effects of the pandemic continue to create gaps and challenges for victims, survivors, and their children as they recover from the duel impact of victimization and the pandemic.
If you would like to learn more about Starting Point, ways to become involved or wish to register for the Starting Point Challenge on Sept. 22, go to startingpointnh.org or call (603) 901-2237
Starting Point provides free and confidential services in Carroll County for victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking. Advocates can be reached Monday thru Friday from 9 to 4 p.m. at (603) 447-2494 and 24/7 at (800) 336-3795.
