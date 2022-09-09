CONWAY — Starting Point is calling on golfers to register for the Starting Point Challenge eighth annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser to be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at the North Conway County Club.

Tee times begin at 2 p.m. for a nine-hole, four-person team, best ball scramble with contests, prizes, cart, and luncheon all included in the registration fee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.