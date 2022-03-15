From left: Coach Jeni Wilder, Amelia Barboza, Holly Pierce, Darlene Snyder, Amelia Moody, Sativa Hoeflich, Sophia Goodwin and Avena Hoeflich celebrate their medals at the Skate Your Heart Out event at the Ice Vault in Hallowell, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club members brought back seven gold, eight silver, one bronze and four pewter medals from the recent “Skate Your Heart Out” Basic Skills Competition held at the Ice Vault in Hallowell, Maine.
Mount Washington Valley Eaglets Team members Amelia Barboza, Sophia Goodwin, Avena Hoeflich, Holly Pierce and Darlene Snyder earned silver medals in the Team Compulsory Elements Competition.
Sativa Hoeflich received gold medals in the Excel Compulsory, Showcase and Free Skate 1 competitions while her mother, Coach Jeni Wilder, won gold in the Adult Bronze Free Skate.
Other club skaters placed in the following competitions: Basic 3 Elements: Sophia Goodwin, first place; Basic 4 Elements Group A: Avena Hoeflich, third place; Basic 4 Elements Group B: Darlene Snyder, second place; and Amelia Moody fourth place; Basic 6 Elements: Amelia Barboza fourth place and Holly Pierce fifth place. Basic 3 Program: Sophia Goodwin, first place; Basic 4 Program: Avena Hoeflich second place and Amelia Moody fourth place; Basic 6 Program: Amelia Barboza first place and Holly Pierce second place.
Coach Jeni Wilder said she was proud of all club skaters.
“It was a great event that was lots of fun,” Wilder said.
Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is a member club of the U.S. Figure Skating Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.