MADISON — Ted Kramer, resident and longtime steward of Silver Lake in Madison, was recently awarded the 2020 John F. Morten Award for Exemplary Lake Stewardship.
On July 18, Stu Lord, NH LAKES board chair, along with Tom O’Brien, president of NH LAKES, presented this prestigious award to Kramer at the Silver Lake Association of Madison annual meeting.
“Ted’s motto is ‘engagement is essential and together we can do more!’ This is what Ted does every day for the lake community — locally at Silver Lake and statewide for all New Hampshire’s lakes,” Stu Lord said. “Ted’s values, and commitment, serve as a model of exemplary lake stewardship for all. He unselfishly gives of his time and treasure to protect New Hampshire’s lakes — and encourages others to do the same.”
Kramer has provided over two decades of exemplary service to New Hampshire’s lakes, including his local lake. Between 2000 and 2010, he served in a variety of leadership positions with NH LAKES, including serving a board chair, and, today he continues to serve the organization at the committee level.
He’s equally involved in his local lake health organization, currently serving as president of the Silver Lake Association, and initiating, coordinating, and participating in routine water quality monitoring and invasive species prevention programs.
“Ted is most deserving of this award,” O’Brien said. “Our selection committee was unanimous in its sentiments that he should have received it years ago.”
In September 2002, a special award was created in honor of the late John F. Morten (1914-1989). It was Morten’s lifelong work, giving generously of his time, talents and financial resources to help protect New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds that he loved so much.
Morten was a person who made things happen — an out-of-the box thinker, leader and activist who was organized, determined and persistent in the achievement of any task. It is in tribute to his vision, dedication, and commitment that NH LAKES established the John F. Morten Memorial Award for Exemplary Lakes Stewardship.
For a listing of previous Morten Award recipients, go to nhlakes.org/awards.
N.H. LAKES is the only statewide, member-supported nonprofit organization working to ensure that our lakes remain clean and healthy, now and in the future. The organization works with partners, promote clean water policies and responsible use, and inspires the public to care for our lakes.
For more information, go to nhlakes.org, email info@nhalkes.org or call (603) 226-0299.
