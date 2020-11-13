EATON — The 11th annual law enforcement appreciation match will be held Friday, Nov. 27, noon until dusk, Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to dusk and Sunday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. until dusk at a popular site in Eaton, the shooting range at Eugene Long’s house.
All law enforcement officers, fish and game rescuers, firefighters and ambulance rescue drivers will compete free, at no charge. Friends of those who defend and protect us will pay a $10 fee. The general public is invited to compete.
This year, prizes will be American-produced firearms: The Glock model 44 (made in USA), the Ruger Security 9, from a N.H. company, the Sig 367, a N.H. company, and the S&W EZ .380 made in New England.
So if you know a cop, firefighter, ambulance driver, or Fish and Game officer, call him or her and thank them for defending us and invite them to the match. They will be honored that you appreciate them and you will give them to opportunity to compete for first class made in America products.
There will be three types of matches, handgun, rifle and shotgun.
The date selected will not be beholden to weather conditions, as our defenders do not get to choose the weather when they fulfill their obligations. A good shot can shoot in rain, hail, sleet, or snow.
