BRIDGTON, Maine — Sign up for spring classes for the Senior College at Bridgton is now open. Classes meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from April 19 to May 12 at the Magic Lantern Theater Pub at 9 Depot St. in Bridgton, Maine
For members or non-members, the classes meeting three or four times have a fee of $18 for each class. The single-session courses on May 4 and 12 are free to members and have a fee of $10 each for non-members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required of all registrants.
The following are the courses being offered:
• “Democracy and its Discontents,” with Dee Miller, on Tuesdays, April 19, 26, May 3 and 10.
Many Senior College members fit their lives between Dec. 7, 1941, and Jan 6, 2021. In 1941, the United States accepted a challenge, becoming the “Arsenal of Democracy” but by 2021 democracy itself seemed to be under challenge. What forces contributed to these vastly dissimilar historical markers? This class will examine several themes, political, economic and social to seek answers.
• “Literature with a Dystopian View of the Future,” with Ken Gibbs, Wednesday, April 20, Thursday, April 21, and Wednesday, April 27.
A pessimistic view of the future of society is now so prevalent that even Netflix has a separate category, “Dystopian Future Movies and TV.”
Few authors have so famously and effectively written dystopian literature as George Orwell. There will be a discussion of “1984” and “Animal Farm” and finish with Kurt Vonnegut’s “Galapagos,” a novel that perversely envisions a future paradoxically both dystopian and utopian.
• “An Unanticipated Experience: Pandemic Inspired Reflections,” with Andrea Dodge Patstone, on Wednesday, May 4.
The President of Stephens Memorial Hospital discusses and reflects on health care following the start of the pandemic in March 2020. After what seemed our apparent recovery, then dealing with variants Delta and Omicron, how are we now different? What have we learned? Looking ahead in healthcare, the role of community hospitals and the importance of leadership will be addressed.
• “Bridgton and Saco River Railroad,” with Adam Cook, on Wednesday, May 11.
This class will include an overview of the Bridgton and Saco River Railroad from 1881-1930 and the Bridgton and Harrison Railway from 1930-1941.
Topics covered will include construction, technological innovations, major wrecks and the transition from being a private company to a subsidiary of the Maine Central Railroad, reorganizing into the B&H and the causes behind the closure of the railroad. Cook will conclude with a brief explanation of the current efforts to rebuild the railroad.
• “Verismo in Italian Opera,” with Joseph DeVito, on Thursdays, April 28, May 5, and May 12.
A brief exploration of how the Naturalism literary movement influenced Giovanni Verga and others to create “realistic” prose which, in turn, became Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, Giordano’s Andrea Chenier and Puccini’s Tosca. Each class will include a brief lecture, including detailed synopses of these operas and the viewing of extended excerpts from each one.
The Senior College at Bridgton is the home-town program for anyone 50 years or older in Bridgton and surrounding Lakes Region communities to learn new things and meet new friends.
Senior College has sessions in the spring, fall and winter each year that are designed to appeal to every interest. Membership is open to any senior in the Lakes Region.
If you wish to become a member add a check for $25 as a membership fee with your class registration and class fees. Membership, renewed annually, runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31. Membership will be for this spring session.
Reservation Forms are available at the Bridgton Library and at the Senior College website (seniorcollegeatbridgton.org). Fill out the reservation form by April 16 to reserve a space in the class(es) you wish and return the form with a check for class fees to Senior College at Bridgton, P.O. Box 308, Bridgton, ME 04009.
If you have questions, contact Kappy Sprenger, Senior College Registration, at (207) 647-5593 or seniorcollegebridgton@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.