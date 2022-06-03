CONWAY — "How to Live in America" is a musical about homelessness (particularly, teenage homelessness), urban wildfire and random gun violence. Ellen Schwindt is leading a workshop on this show June 19 to 24.
Ellen Schwindt will hold an information session at Fryeburg Academy’s Music Building on Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on Monday, June 6, at 6 p.m. Rehearsals will take place at the Church of the Nativity in North Conway.
"I hope the work will be an opportunity for us all to examine how we live together in compassion and peace," Schwindt said.
The play is a work in progress. Participants will create the production together. The workshop is open to adults and teens (with their parent’s awareness and support). The creativity of the cast, ensemble and stage crew will influence its final form.
"I’m a composer, not a director, and I don’t know too much about theater — just enough to get me into trouble," Schwindt said.
This workshop will raise awareness about The Way Station, a resource center for people in our community facing homelessness and housing insecurity.
On Friday, June 24, the production will be shared with the community at the Nativity Lutheran Church on Main Street in North Conway. Any donations collected will support the Way Station’s work.
This project needs collaborative participation from many people. Here are some of the roles needed:
• A lead singer — a teenager who portrays a person experiencing homelessness for the first time.
• Ensemble singers/dancers. There are short choral parts already written. More might be forthcoming. There may be tap dancing.
• A viola player (or a violin player).
• Someone who can help with direction.
• A dramaturg (everybody can fill this role).
• A set designer with an extremely simple aesthetic.
• A choreographer.
If this project attracts your attention, contact Ellen Schwindt to participate at (603) 307-0825 or email ellen.m.schwindt@gmail.com.
