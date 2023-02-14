BRIDGTON, Maine — Karla Rider, executive director of the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, will speak to the Rotary Club of Bridgton-Lake Region on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 a.m. at Stella’s on the Square at 6 N. Main St. in Bridgton, Maine.
This will be an in-person meeting only. All are welcome. No Charge. Coffee only. If school is canceled due to weather, the meeting will be postponed.
Executive director of the Rufus Porter Museum since November 2018, Rider is originally from Connecticut. She moved to Maine after attending college in Boston to continue her education and gain more experience in the museum field.
Rider has had the privilege of working for a variety of grass-roots non-profit organizations in Maine including the Old York Historical Society, Victoria Mansion, the Maine People's Alliance, Maine Preservation, Museum L-A and the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.
Rider will share information about the latest projects at the Rufus Porter Museum, especially focusing on the expansion of its cultural complex with construction of a classic post and beam barn that will complement Main Street and the two other historic museum buildings on the site.
The new structure will feature the museum’s collection of over 30 wall murals, reconstructed and displayed in the design of the original rooms. The largest collection of wall murals of any kind in the United States, these beautiful murals have never been gathered together in one place or open to public view. This and other unique Rufus projects and programs make our region a locale for folk art, so popular in the United States right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.