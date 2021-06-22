BRIDGTON, Maine — Jessica Putnam, Dr. John Eliassen and SFC Brian Conroy, members of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, recently joined Patrol Officer Matthew Regis and Officer Craig Hammond from the Bridgton Police Department to collect donations for Special Olympics, a special charity of the BPD, and to promote the importance of helmet safety for children in our community.
Situated in front of Hayes True Value in Bridgton, 12 children were very happy with their shiny, brand new helmets.
"I love being a Rotarian," remarked Jessica Putnam who will assume the presidency of the local Rotary Club on July 1. "It gives me an opportunity to be close to so many projects and people in the community. And we are so pleased when we can partner with other organizations and companies in the region."
For more information about Rotary and the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, go to lakeregionrotary.com or like them on Facebook. Email lakeregionrotary@gmail.com with any questions.
