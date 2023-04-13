Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Saco River Corridor Commission are gearing up for the 2023 Regional Interstate Volunteers for the Ecosystems and Rivers of Saco (RIVERS) Water Quality Monitoring Program — a summer biweekly tributary sampling program in the Saco/Ossipee Watershed.
The RIVERS program connects volunteers from New Hampshire and Maine to their local rivers and streams. For 21 years, volunteers have contributed to ongoing research projects and have helped Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Saco River Corridor Commission monitor the health of local aquatic ecosystems.
In preparation for the 2023 monitoring season, Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Saco River Corridor Commission will be offering a RIVERS Volunteer Training Session on Saturday, April 15, or Tuesday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Blue Heron House.
RIVERS Volunteers will learn/refresh their water quality skills, practice using monitoring equipment, and meet other volunteers. In order to provide the highest quality data for our records and to comply with our EPA QAPP protocol, we strongly encourage all volunteers to attend a session. Sessions will be outside, so please dress for the weather, as we will try to be outside for the entire duration of the training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.