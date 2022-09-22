VENGEANCE (2022)

From left: Boyd Holbrook as Ty Shaw and B.J. Novak as Ben Manalowitz in "Vengeance," written and directed by Novak. (PATTI PERRET/FOCUS FEATURES)

This past weekend, I did an unplanned vengeance double feature with a pair of new films, “Vengeance” and “Do Revenge.” While those are probably more apt titles for direct-to-DVD action movies starring Steven Seagal or Jean-Claude Van Damme, these films are each biting satires that are hilarious and thoughtful, albeit in entirely different ways.

“Vengeance,” which received a limited theatrical release in July and is currently available on-demand and streaming exclusively on Peacock, centers on Ben Manalowitz (B.J. Novak), a New York writer who goes to a funeral in Texas for a girl he hooked up with a few times because her family was convinced they were in a committed relationship.

Vengeance Poster

"Vengeance" stars and is written and directed by B.J. Novak in his feature film directorial debut. (COURTESY OF FOCUS FEAUTRES)
Vengeance-2

Ashton Kutcher and B.J. Novak in "Vengeance," written and directed by B.J. Novak. (PATTI PERRET/FOCUS FEATURES)
Do Revenge-1

Maya Hawke (left) and Camila Mendes in "Do Revenge." (KIM SIMMS/NETFLIX)
Do Revenge Poster

Maya Hawke (left) and Camila Mendes star in the dark teen comedy "Do Revenge." (KIM SIMMS/NETFLIX)
Do Revenge-2

Rish Shah (left) and Camila Mendes in "Do Revenge." (KIM SIMMS/NETFLIX)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.