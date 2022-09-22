This past weekend, I did an unplanned vengeance double feature with a pair of new films, “Vengeance” and “Do Revenge.” While those are probably more apt titles for direct-to-DVD action movies starring Steven Seagal or Jean-Claude Van Damme, these films are each biting satires that are hilarious and thoughtful, albeit in entirely different ways.
“Vengeance,” which received a limited theatrical release in July and is currently available on-demand and streaming exclusively on Peacock, centers on Ben Manalowitz (B.J. Novak), a New York writer who goes to a funeral in Texas for a girl he hooked up with a few times because her family was convinced they were in a committed relationship.
Ben barely remembers Abilene (Lio Tipton), the girl in question, but he plays along. He discovers that Abilene’s brother Ty (Boyd Holbrook) is convinced that there’s more to his sister’s apparent drug overdose and believe she was murdered. A wannabe podcaster, Ben pitches a podcast idea to a producer friend (Issa Rae). He wants to explore how people allow themselves to believe conspiracy theories instead of facing the truth.
Ben begins recording everything around him under the guise that the podcast will be about finding Abilene’s murderer. In the process of exploiting the family, he comes to get close to them and slowly starts to believe that things really are more than they seem.
Novak, a writer and actor on “The Office,” makes his feature film directing debut with “Vengeance,” which he also wrote. It is one of the best written movies I’ve seen in awhile. Novak has created a vivid collection of characters and has something to say about our assumptions about people. The script has my favorite joke of the year in the response Ben receives from Abilene’s little sister Kansas City (Dove Cameron) to the question “How do you take your coffee.”
Ben is a narcissist who speaks in pseudo-intellectual social commentary that sounds good but falls apart under scrutiny. He assumes everyone he encounters in Texas will be uneducated simpletons, but that’s not the case.
At one point, Ben quotes Anton Chekov to one of Abilene’s sisters, Paris (Isabella Amara). She implies she’s read his Chekov’s plays to which Ben says he’s never read them, but that’s not the point. Ben just wanted to sound smart by quoting Chekov. Actually reading him wasn’t necessary.
Ashton Kutcher plays a record producer who has set up shop in the middle of nowhere to make “dreams come true since 2018.” Like Ben, he speaks in seemingly profound language and his observations on life and the universe make him seem deep and intriguing. Novak has written great monologues for this character that actors will likely be using for auditions in coming years. A never-better Kutcher sells them with a calculating charisma.
Ben becomes a better person the longer he stays, which is a familiar character arc for this type of story, but there are darker and unexpected shadings. By the end, Ben does uncover a tragedy but what he does with this information is surprising.
“Do Revenge,” which is streaming on Netflix, is a dark teen comedy that pays tribute to past teen films, such as “Mean Girls,” “Heathers,” “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Cruel Intentions,” while having its own identity.
Drea (Camila Mendes), a popular girl at a private school on a scholarship, quickly loses her status when a video of a sexual act with her boyfriend Max (Austin Abrams) is leaked to the student body. She punches him in front of everyone when he denies having anything to do with it. The principal (Sarah Michelle Geller) warns Drea her scholarship is on thin ice.
Eleanor (Maya Hawke) transfers to Drea’s school and sees a kindred spirit. She too was made a social pariah when she came out to Carissa (Ava Capri), only to have Carissa spread a rumor that Eleanor forced herself on her.
The girls want revenge and, in a nod to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train,” decide to seek vengeance against each other’s person to avoid being connected.
Plain-looking Eleanor naturally gets a makeover and is sent in to infiltrate the cool kids. Whereas Drea has to get close to her target by joining the high school’s community garden. The scheme to take down Carissa works, but Max proves far more slippery and manages to spin some compromising information to make himself come off looking even cooler and more socially conscious.
Similar to Ben in “Vengeance,” Max speaks in buzzwords that are meant to make him seem progressive and sensitive, but his words are hollow.
The relationship between Drea and Eleanor is the strongest aspect of the film because it is more complex than it first seems. In the third act, there’s a shift in the power dynamics that allows Hawke to really turn up the crazy and make Eleanor a more compelling character.
Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, looks remarkably like her mother from facial expressions and body language, but has her own sly sense of humor.
Mendes manages to make Drea more than a vapid, popular girl. She finds Drea’s vulnerability and, eventually, humility. This is especially true in her relationship with Rish Shah’s Russ, who she befriends working in the garden. They have a sweet, likable chemistry.
The script, written by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Celeste Ballard, has more bite than your typical teen film and, like “Vengeance,” acts as an exploration of narcissism. The script also addresses victim blaming and how men often get to shape the narrative. These themes flow naturally from the material and never feel heavy handed. The writing is sharp, funny and ideally sold by the cast.
“Vengeance” and “Do Revenge” are a perfect pairing that have something to say about the best and worst of us. This message is put across with plenty of laughs and a surprising amount of humanity.
