CONWAY — Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is among the best-known stories ever written. It has been adapted and retold so many times that, even if you’ve never read the original text, you are likely familiar with the story beats and famous lines.
So, it is rare that a presentation of “A Christmas Carol” can actually surprise an audience, but Patrick Barlow’s adaptation, which is being presented by M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, Thursday through Sunday for the next three weeks, does just that.
Barlow also did a comedic adaptation of the John Buchan novel and Alfred Hitchcock film “The 39 Steps” that uses only four actors, with one as the lead, and the three others playing multiple roles.
“A Christmas Carol” takes a similar approach with one actor playing Ebenezer Scrooge (Jason Stevens) and four actors (Mackenzie Hester, Eric Jordan, Tania Fuentes-Davitt and Tyler Westphal) playing the remaining characters.
While “39 Steps” was a broad parody, Barlow’s “A Christmas Carol” is a more straightforward adaptation with comedic flourishes throughout. What makes his take fresh and exciting is that he injects new concepts into the well-worn tale.
Scrooge is still miserly but in a different way than we have seen before. He is a bit of a con artist who, in the opening scene, takes giddy joy in giving a woman a loan at a 200 percent interest rate with payment due in a week.
Stevens previously played Scrooge in M&D’s 2017 production of “A Christmas Carol” but the actor isn’t merely repeating himself. His previous interpretation used a low growl, cold stare and a deliberately paced gait. This was in line with how Scrooge is traditionally portrayed as a decrepit old man whose greed has made him a cruel person cut off from humanity.
For his second time in the role, Stevens’ voice is pitched a bit higher and there’s more energy in his step. Swindling people brings this version of Scrooge great pleasure, and Stevens has fun playing that aspect of the character. When Scrooge has his change of heart, his misplaced energy and enthusiasm gets shifted from money to people.
In Barlow’s adaptation, Scrooge’s greed has still made him cold, but his love for his gold is similar to the gold sickness as depicted in “The Hobbit.” There’s a beautiful bit of staging any time Scrooge opens his money chest in which the lighting design by Michael Clark Wonson basks those looking in the chest with a golden glow.
This is also a much more stubborn Scrooge who refuses to give into the scheme of the spirits of Christmas Past (Tania Fuentes-Davitt), Present (Hester) and Yet to Come (Jordan) to make him repent and change his ways. Scrooge doth protest too much though, and Stevens subtly hints through a pause or fleeting facial expression that Scrooge has remorse for his life choices.
Barlow also adds a device centered around a collection of children’s stories that Scrooge’s mother gave him. This becomes a poignant connective device for past, present and future. Scrooge’s much put-upon employee Bob Cratchit (Westphal) has a moving monologue about the significance of the book that is the emotional highlight of the show.
Westphal, who also appears as Scrooge’s former colleague Jacob Marley, Young Scrooge and various other characters, completely sells the scene, making it not only a standout moment in his performance but also the show.
Other entertaining additions to the material include transforming the Spirit of Christmas Present from a jolly, absent-minded giant to a sassy cockney woman prone to calling Scrooge “dear” and “darling.” Hester clearly relishes playing this twist on the character and it makes this sequence of the play one of the most entertaining and funny of the production.
It helps that the Spirit of Christmas Present portion of the play also features the Cratchit children who are amusingly portrayed by sock puppets. Tiny Timmy gets more of a Muppet-style puppet performed and voiced by Jordan to great comedic effect.
Jordan is a natural comedic actor whose mere presence on stage can draw a laugh, but he is also able to ground his character in authentic emotions. He brings a real sense of joy to Mr. Fezziwig, patience and understanding to Scrooge’s nephew Fred and genuine menace to Grimes, the nasty teacher who unfortunately became Scrooge’s model for how to live.
Fuentes-Davitt brings a sense of warmth and a kind smile to all of her characters, including Scrooge’s mother and Mrs. Cratchit. Her appearance as Scrooge’s mother is particularly affecting.
The set designed by Deb Jasien utilizes an evocation painting of 19th century London’s skyline. Wonson’s lighting design and the sound design by Mark Sickler effectively manipulates the mood of the piece.
Director Melissa O’Neil has developed a wonderful chemistry between her cast members who play off each other effortlessly. Not all the characterizations feel distinct but the cast is clearly enjoying themselves and that enjoyment translates to the audience.
There are some pacing issues in the first act, but the second act moves along at a brisk pace building to a truly satisfying conclusion that makes this a carol worth hearing.
For more information or tickets, go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.