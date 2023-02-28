11th Cupcake Battle

From left: The 11th Cupcake Battle winners are professional baker Beth Carta-Dolan, home baker Melissa Bedient and under-16 baker Spencer Kelly. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — The 11th Cupcake Battle to benefit Mount Washington Valley Promotions was held on Feb. 26 at the North Conway Community Center.

Following a two-year shutdown, 13 bakers competed in three categories. The Sugarmaker Bakery of Glen took back the crown from Batter Up Bakery of Chocorua in a battle that has gone back and forth through the years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.