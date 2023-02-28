CONWAY — The 11th Cupcake Battle to benefit Mount Washington Valley Promotions was held on Feb. 26 at the North Conway Community Center.
Following a two-year shutdown, 13 bakers competed in three categories. The Sugarmaker Bakery of Glen took back the crown from Batter Up Bakery of Chocorua in a battle that has gone back and forth through the years.
“It’s so fun to get creative and try new things for the competition and to see everyone else’s ideas, too,” said Sugarmaker owner Beth Carta-Dolan. “Winning is great, but the real reward is seeing folks like what you have created.”
The winning flavor was Carta-Dolan’s Caramel Spice Apple Crisp, a cinnamon cake batter topped with homemade apple filling and apple crisp topping, then baked and filled with a dollop of caramel, topped with whipped cream and more crispy apple crisp topping.
“We are thrilled to come back with such a great group of bakers,” said Mount Washington Valley Promotions Executive Director Lisa DuFault.
In addition to The Sugarmaker Bakery and Batter Up, Memorial Hospital and The Cake Lady competed in the battle.
In the home baker division, a new competitor won the title: Melissa Bedient.
“I was overwhelmed with emotions as people came back to my display to tell me how wonderful my cupcake was, Bedient said. “They complimented me on the balance of my cupcake, and how moist it was, and overall, how much they loved it. It was a great feeling to hear how many people enjoyed it, because I always doubt myself.”
Bedient served up Strawberry Milkshake cupcakes, fresh strawberry cupcakes, filled with strawberry mousse and frosted with strawberry white chocolate buttercream.
“Going into the competition I honestly wasn’t expecting to win,” Bedient said. “I was just there to support Valley Promotions, and have fun. It was truly such a fun experience, and I can’t wait to enter into next year’s competition.”
Other home bakers were Leann Brown-Muzerall, The Gibson Center Book Club, Emma Hafford, Jen Hall and Marie Platt.
For the third year, the under-16 baker champion was Spencer Kelly of Tuftonboro who created Chocolate cupcakes with white chocolate ganache and raspberry drizzle.
“It was so exciting to be back for another round of the Cupcake Battle and definitely a proud moment coming away with a win,” Kelly said.”Planning begins now for next year as I will be moving into the home baker category. Great job this year everyone.”
He is waiting to see if the under-16 title will be passed on to one of his competitors from this year: Araya and Joey Laplante or Kid Vigneault (Oliver, Harrison and Phoebe).
Valley Promotions’ board member, Christina Howe, awards a special prize for the best display in each category, “because I can.” This year that prize went to professional Susan Hidden of The Cake Lady, The Gibson Center Book Club for Home division and Araya and Joey Laplante as the child bakers.
DuFault, who organizes the event, was pleased with the comeback.
“There were so many great choices, I don’t know how people could choose,” she said. “The people who came to sample the cupcakes were all so happy to have the event back. They’re already talking about next year, which is amazing, since we didn’t know what would happen with it being shutdown the past two years.”
The Cupcake Battle is one of the largest fundraisers Valley Promotions hosts solely for their own benefit. It takes place the Sunday between the two February vacation weeks. Mark your calendars now for February 2024 for the 12th annual celebration of cupcakes.
