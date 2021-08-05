CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Adaptive Sports (MWVAS and formerly AbilityPLUS) has been awarded a $5,000 grant from REI. This amazing award comes at a time when MWVAS is rebranding and outfitting its personnel with new jackets and logo.
A new executive director the organization reach its goal to become Mount Washington Valley’s all-season resource for adaptive recreation. A winter program director will also be hired to increase capacity to serve all adaptive skiers, and those who would like to try snow sports for the first time.
As part of REI’s philanthropy commitment, the co-op actively partners with nonprofits across the country to steward and maintain local trails, parks and public lands. The grant awarded to MWVAS will be used to purchase new equipment, which will be utilized to facilitate the varying needs of MWVAS participants.
MWVAS is excited to partner with REI to get people into the great outdoors of our beautiful Valley.
“We’re honored and humbled to support the work of MWVAS,” said Shannon Hanley, REI’s North Conway store manager. “At REI, we believe a life outside is fundamental to a life well lived. We are passionate about building a more accessible and inclusive outdoors to support all abilities. MWVAS lives this work every day by empowering individuals and families to engage in activities that help them discover their full potential throughout the Mount Washington Valley.”
MWVAS is a 501(c)(3) offering increased access to athletic and recreational opportunities for persons with physical and/or cognitive disabilities that will create freedom, promote independence, support inclusion and help those individuals and their families discover their full social, mental and athletic potential.
For more information or to volunteer, you can visit mwvas.org.
