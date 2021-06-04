CONWAY — NH Gives, starting on Tuesday, June 8, at 5 p.m, is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to build community, connect donors to local non-profits and generate excitement about NH nonprofits.
Thousands of Granite Staters are expected to flock to NHGives.org to this online fundraiser to donate to the organizations that have always been there for all of us when we needed them most, especially during the COVID pandemic.
The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway is one of the participating non-profits. Library Director Andrea Masters is thrilled to announce that, “We have received a $20,000 matching grant from the Killourie Family and we look forward to the support of our patrons in helping us meet that goal. It’s an easy and great way to double the impact of your donation!”
Additionally, the NH Charitable Foundation will match all donations up to $300,000 during specific times throughout the 24-hour fundraising marathon.
“For your best chances to triple your donation, please sign on early — right at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, and make a donation to The Pope Memorial Library. Or on the top of every hour from 5-9 p.m. that night,” Masters said.
More options to double the donation with a 1:1 match is on the next day, Wednesday, June 9, at 8 and 9 a.m., noon, 3 and 4 p.m.
“We are very grateful to the Killourie Family for another matching donation. Brenda has been a library volunteer for many, many years. She is just wonderful on so many levels,” Masters said.
For more information about NH Gives, go to NHGives.org. For more information about the Pope Memorial Library, go to popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.