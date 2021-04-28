OSSIPEE — Ossipee Children’s Fund, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance for childcare, education, enrichment and recreation programs to qualified families in Freedom, Effingham, Madison and Ossipee, has increased tuition award amounts for childcare and other qualified child-serving programs.
Ossipee Children’s Fund recognizes that especially now, families continue to struggle with financial challenges related to childcare and enrichment for their children.
Providing qualified families with access to resources for their children allows parents to work and children to socialize and explore their potential in safe, nurturing settings.
Families can access applications for tuition support as follows:
• Download an application from the OCF website at ocfnh.org or pick one up at the school office in the towns served by the fund.
• Email a completed form (one for each child) to ossipeechildrensfund@gmail.com.
• Mail completed applications to OCF, P.O. Box 685, Center Ossipee, NH, 03814.
Comments from previous beneficiaries of OCF tuition support include these:
"I am extremely thankful for your program. I have to work, so it benefits me as well as my daughter. She loves going to Ossipee Concerned Citizens Child Care Center. Her ability to enjoy the center, her teachers and friends gives me amazing peace of mind.”
“When I was diagnosed with diabetes I was really scared and didn’t know how I was going to take care of myself. I thought there were only a couple of diabetic kids in the world. At Camp Carefree I learned that there are diabetic kids all over the world and that I am not alone.”
Founded in 1990, Ossipee Children's Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization registered with the Charitable Trusts Unit of the state of New Hampshire and governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors.
The organization was established on the premise that children of working parents or parents seeking employment should be assured a secure environment in which to learn and play.
The children Ossipee Children's Fund supports receive qualified, licensed care and supervision in positive environments that involve them in constructive activities that increase their esteem and help them to become good citizens. Parents apply for the program or care they want for their children. Awards are paid to the providers after services are rendered.
For more, email ossipeechildrensfund@gmailcom or go to ocfnh.org.
