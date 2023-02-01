The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of New Hampshire announces its spring 2023 term throughout the Mount Washington Valley.
OLLI at UNH is an educational and social program which supports and encourages older adult learners in their continued pursuit of lifelong knowledge. Members explore ideas and interests in a safe and relaxed environment, with a community of peers. In-person, community-based and online courses are offered. Events, trips, social activities and volunteer opportunities enhance the member experience.
In the Mount Washington Valley, over 20 courses will be offered in-person, with an access to an additional 50 courses being offered online via Zoom. Courses are held at sites throughout the valley, including the Pope Memorial Library and the Conway Public Library and include “Grover Cleveland: Should We Care?” “Made in Conway & the Mount Washington Valley,” and “Mahjong for Beginners.”
The annual membership fee for OLLI at UNH is $40, with additional course registration fees beginning at $20 per course. Registration for the term begins Monday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m. Spring term courses begin Monday, Feb. 20.
For more information about classes, events, membership, and the OLLI organization, go to olli.granite.edu or call (603) 513-1377 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
