The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of New Hampshire  announces its spring 2023 term throughout the Mount Washington Valley.

OLLI at UNH is an educational and social program which supports and encourages older adult learners in their continued pursuit of lifelong knowledge. Members explore ideas and interests in a safe and relaxed environment, with a community of peers. In-person, community-based and online courses are offered. Events, trips, social activities and volunteer opportunities enhance the member experience.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.