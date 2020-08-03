The UNH Cooperative Extension is encouraging farmers to call in to an open forum via phone or by logging in on your computer on Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.
The August forum will include important updates to the State’s GOFERR program, plus highlight the work non-profits are doing to connect consumers with New Hampshire farmers and products.
As the COVID situation continues to evolve this remains a critical touch point for growers to air their concerns and get immediate feedback and support for their agricultural business.
Submit questions ahead of the meeting by contacting Olivia.Saunders@unh.edu.
Register in advance for this meeting at tinyurl.com/y4ebzj3b.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
These will continue through November, on the second Monday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m.
