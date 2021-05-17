CONWAY — The Northeast Delta Dental Foundation recently awarded a $1,000 grant to the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley to continue its custom-fitted mouth guardprogram for area student-athletes.
For the past four years, Northeast Delta Dental has supported this important program in partnership with Kiwanis and Conway Family Dental Care of Conway Village.
Over 100 male and female student-athletes from Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy so far have been fitted for custom mouthguards, which prevent sports-related impact injuries to teeth and facial structures.
The staff at Conway Family Dental Care have donated their time and expertise to fit and mold individual mouthguards at no cost to the student-athletes or their families.
The Academy of General Dentistry reported in a 2014 study that custom fitted mouthguards may also reduce concussion risk, as compared to generic store-bought mouthguards.
The Kiwanis Dental Program Committee, chaired by Ralph Lutjen, developed and organized the mouth guard program in cooperation with the Kennett High School Athletic Department, SAU 9 School District Administration, Fryeburg Academy Athletic Department/School Administration, and Conway Family Dental Care. The Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley has committed additional funding to continue the program in the future.
All student-athletes are eligible for the program and are able to use the mouthguards throughout their high school athletic years to minimize dental and facial sports-related impact injuries. Student-athletes who are interested in being fitted for a custom mouth guard should contact their coach or school athletic director for more information.
The Northeast Delta Dental Foundation works to improve access to quality oral health care and education for the communities it serves in the Tri-State region (Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont).
The mission of Northeast Delta Dental is to improve the overall health and wellness of the communities it serves.
Northeast Delta Dental is a major financial contributor to the mouth guard program. It is an essential part of a trifold initiative that links the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley, the community resource of Conway Family Dental Care, and Northeast Delta Dental to achieve the mutual goal of quality oral health care.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
For more information about how the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley works to better the lives of children in the valley and beyond, go to the local website at mwvkiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.