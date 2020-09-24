CONWAY — The North Country Camera Club will be beginning its 2020-2021 season.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Kennett Middle School our meetings will be held via Zoom.
The public is still welcome to learn about the club and possibly become members.
If anyone is interested in observing a meeting, contact John Hoffman at (508) 341-4126 or Judy Burgess at (603) 960-1646 and a Zoom login will be arranged.
North Country Camera Club program schedule and competitions:
Oct. 8, NECCC 2019 Nature Circuit Image Competition with critiquing.
Oct. 22, monthly competition, “Nature.” Judge Brenda Driscoll.
Nov. 5, Joe Viger Photography presents “Action Photography with Joe Viger.”
Nov. 19, monthly competition, “Black and White.” Judge Ryan Knapp.
Dec. 17, monthly competition, “Open.” Judge Kathy Bergeron.
Jan. 14, educational meeting, Glennie competition with comments.
Jan. 28, monthly competition, “Creative Manipulated.”
Feb. 11, educational meeting TBA.
Feb. 25, monthly competition, “Open.”
March 11, John Hoffman and John Keator present “Milky Way and Night Sky Photography.”
March 25, monthly competition, “Macro, any subject.”
April 8, NECCC 2020 Open 2020 Circuit Competition has been canceled. New program TBA.
April 22, monthly competition, “open.”
May 13, field trip with Ed Bergeron (not at the school).
May 27, monthly competition, “Leaf, one leaf wild or cultivated.”
June 1, year end annual competition. All images/prints score eight or above.
