CONWAY — The board of directors from the Rotary Club of North Conway recently approved supporting ShelterBox USA, is an organization that is called to action when emergency humanitarian supplies are needed.
ShelterBox provides a complete kit for a family that includes a specially designed large tent that can withstand the elements, blankets, first aid kit, basic kitchen set, a thirst station (including water filter) and solar lights.
North Conway Rotary donated $5,000 to the ShelterBox program.
In addition, $1,000 was donated for food supplies to World Central Kitchen.
Both organizations are actively assisting with much-needed help to Ukraine refugees at the border of Poland.
If anyone is interested in supporting either of these organizations, Rotary Club of North Conway encourages them to go to shelterboxusa.org and/or wck.org.
The Rotary Club of North Conway meets Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. at Mineral Springs Café at Kennett High School.
The meetings are also available through Zoom using the Meeting Owl Technology. Membership is open to service-oriented individuals and guests are welcome to attend meetings. For additional information on the Rotary Club of North Conway, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org.
