CONWAY — As the North Conway Library nears the completion of their $3.9 million expansion and renovation project a soft reopening is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will resume normal operations with reduced hours and a limited number of visitors allowed at one time with a maximum of 30 minutes per visit. Hours will be Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday noon to 4 p.m. Days and hours are subject to change. A detailed reopening plan can be found online under services.
"Since we are still in the midst of a pandemic and under an emergency order by the Governor, we are choosing to forego a formal grand opening celebration at this time,” said Library Director Andrea Masters. “For now, we are looking forward to enjoying our new space and reconnecting with our wonderful patrons whom we have missed for so long.”
Curbside service will continue throughout the winter. The pick-up location has moved to the rear of the building next to the main entrance door. Appointments for elderly and medically vulnerable patrons will be offered by request.
The library is equipped with a state-of-the-art ventilation equipment and air can be completely filtered and “renewed” every 12 minutes throughout the building. HEPA-filters are in place and will be changed regularly.
Strict protocol is in place for the safety of staff and patrons that includes mandatory face masks for patrons age 2+, social distancing, acrylic screens at circulation desk, surfaces cleaned every two hours, and a 72-hour quarantine of returned library materials.
“We are thrilled to announce our reopening and know our patrons will be as pleased as we are with this bright, beautiful library,” said Kate Lamneck, vice president, board of directors. “We encourage our patrons to keep an eye on our Facebook page for video teasers of our transformation.”
The North Conway Public Library is a privately funded, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and receives no regular funds from the Town of Conway, the State of New Hampshire, or the federal government.
The library’s capital campaign is ongoing, with $400,000 left to raise for the funding of the interior infrastructure, furniture, technology, equipment and books. Donations are accepted online or by mailing to P.O. Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860.
For more information, go to northconwaylibrary.com.
