BARTLETT — Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be presenting the 12th annual Mount Washington Valley Non-Profits Volunteers of the Year Awards ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Union Congregational Church on Albany Avenue in Bartlett.
Some of the numerous volunteers in the community who, through their hard work and dedication, keep the non-profit organizations going will be honored.
Last year’s event garnered kudos from the governors of Maine and New Hampshire, as well as state and local representatives who were present to acknowledge the individuals who were nominated by the Mount Washington Valley non-profit organizations. Due to CDC guidelines, last year’s event was a virtual one but plans for this year will be an in-person celebration, if possible.
Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 18. Nomination forms and criteria are available at valleypromotions.net, or by emailing valleypromotions@gmail.com.
Without the numerous volunteers who assist our local non-profit organizations, many programs and events could not happen. Take a moment to nominate someone you know who gives of themselves for the benefit of the Mount Washington Valley.
