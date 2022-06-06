CONCORD — NH Gives, a statewide day of giving to non-profits starts today at 5 p.m. and continues until Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Hosted by the NH Center for Nonprofits, NH Gives is the state's largest day-of-giving — bringing together hundreds of non-profits and tens of thousands of donors to raise as much money and awareness as possible for the causes served by New Hampshire’s nonprofit sector.
Nearly four dozen non-profits from the greater Mount Washington Valley area are participating in this year’s day of giving. They include programs that provide services to different populations from disabled athletes to homeless people to children and senior citizens, as well as libraries, environmental and conservation groups, museums, recreation groups, community centers and more.
Organizations that are verified 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits that are headquartered or provide services in New Hampshire are eligible to participate in NH Gives, which hosts information about the group and their needs on its website (nhgives.org) as well as a link to make a donation.
The NH Center for Nonprofits screens all nonprofit applicants so that donors can feel confident that any organization on the NH Gives site is a tax-exempt organization eligible to receive tax-deductible donations.
Among the many local groups participating this year is the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center that provides services for older adults with degenerative illnesses associated with aging, memory loss disorders, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and other physical needs.
Also included is Tin Mountain Conservation Center, which provides experiential environmental education programs to students, families and individuals throughout the greater Mount Washington Valley. Tin Mountain has $8,000 in matching funds to match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $8,000.
For those interested in supporting animal-related causes, local humane society chapters in Conway and Ossipee are taking part, as are ACTS — Assistance Canine Training Services in Conway and Little Angels Service Dogs in Bartlett.
Additional non-profits listed on the website include those for:
• Health and wellness: Advanced Life Support Institute, Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition and The Sand Dollar Foundation in Conway.
• Children: Children Unlimited, Sandwich Children’s Center and Wolfeboro Area Children’s Center.
• Outdoor recreation: Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, Granite Backcountry Alliance, Granite Outdoor Alliance, Granite State Adaptive in Mirror Lake, Kismet Rock Foundation, Mount Washington Valley Trails Association.
• History groups: Effingham Preservation Society, Freedom Historical Society and Tamworth History Center.
• Libraries: Friends of the Conway Public Library and Pope Memorial Library in North Conway.
• Museums: Friends of the Libby Museum in Wolfeboro.
• Environmental Groups: Green Mountain Conservation Group in Effingham, Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, Ossipee Lake Alliance, Wentworth Watershed Association.
• The arts: M&D Playhouse in North Conway, The Barnstormers Theatre, Sandwich Home Industries and Great Waters Music Festival.
• Community centers: Friends of the Whitney Community Center and North Conway Community Center.
Other non-profits include: Carroll County RSVP in North Conway, Gibson Center for Senior Services, Vaughan Community Services, Ossipee Concerned Citizens, OLLI at Granite State College, Makers Mill (formerly G.A.L.A.), Mount Washington Valley Promotions in Bartlett. MWV Farmers Market, Ossipee Mountains Habitat for Humanity, The Way Station in North Conway and White Mountains Pride.
The NH Center for Nonprofits (the Center) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, statewide association dedicated to providing programs and resources that support non-profit organizational capacity building and to partnering with sector leaders, businesses, and the broader community to elevate the visibility and status of the nonprofit sector.
The center acts as the giving day host, partnering with GiveGab to provide a single robust site that features hundreds of non-profits, giving Granite Staters an easy way to find a cause to support.
