WOLFEBORO — Originally scheduled to close after Columbus Day, the New Hampshire Boat Museum is extending its season through Sunday, Oct. 18.
The extension, said New Hampshire Boat Museum Executive Director Martha Cummings, reflects renewed interest in the museum after releasing its first virtual boathouse tour, narrated by Oscar-winning screenwriter, playwright, director, actor, songwriter and New Hampshire resident Ernest Thompson.
“We want people who have seen the film to now be able to come and visit us,” she said. “The response to the film and online event fundraiser has been fantastic.
Presented by Lake Life Realty, the tour takes viewers inside unique boathouses on Lake Winnipesaukee, Squam Lake and Lake Waukewan. The virtual tour also includes music written by Thompson and others.
In 2020, on-site visitors can experience “Locally Produced,” an exhibit presented by Eastern Propane, Gas and Oil that highlights local boat manufacturing companies. NHBM’s 2020 exhibit season is also sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank, Goodhue Boat Company, Stark Creative and Bank of New Hampshire.
Now through Oct. 18, New Hampshire Boat Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, New Hampshire Boat Museum is committed to inspire people of all ages with an understanding of, and appreciation for, the boating heritage of New Hampshire’s fresh waterways.
To view the virtual boathouse tour or learn more about New Hampshire Boat Museum, go to nhbm.org.
