LOVELL, Maine — The Trustees of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell, Maine, have approved the creation of a new group of community supporters, the Friends of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library. Focused on fundraising, the Friends aim to keep the library vital and active.
Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library is a private institution. It is supported in part by annual contributions from Lovell and the nearby towns from which it draws its patrons, but more than half of its operating revenues must come from individual donations or such fundraising events as the popular August Arts and Artisans Fair, an excellent juried market of arts and crafts. The creation of the group is timely during this pandemic period, when most of the normal fundraisers will be either impossible or vastly reduced in scope.
Although it had to close its doors in March because of the coronavirus, the library continued to provide internet outside its walls, and its groups for writers, readers, and storytellers continued to meet online.
The library itself reopened with reduced hours on June 8, and is once more a safe and welcoming space for browsing for books, CDs, and DVDs. For general protection, masks are required and a maximum of five patrons are admitted at one time. Hand sanitizers and disposable masks are available inside the front door.
To show your support by joining the Friends of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, fill out a membership form, which can be picked up at the library circulation desk or downloaded from the “Friends of CHML” tab at hobbslibrary.org. For questions about the Friends, write to friends@hobbslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.