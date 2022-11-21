DAR Good Citizens award

Kennett High School Senior Kyle Stearns (center) is congratulated on his selection as one of the recipients of the Anna Stickney Chapter, NSDAR Good Citizen's Award, by Chapter Regent Greta Paulhus (left) and Good Citizen Chair Anne Koop (right). (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — North Conway’s Anna Stickney Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution participates each year in the DAR Good Citizens award program which includes one senior high school student from Kennett High School in North Conway, Gorham Middle-High School and Berlin Middle High School north of us.

Chosen by their school and peers, the student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism.

