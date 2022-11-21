Kennett High School Senior Kyle Stearns (center) is congratulated on his selection as one of the recipients of the Anna Stickney Chapter, NSDAR Good Citizen's Award, by Chapter Regent Greta Paulhus (left) and Good Citizen Chair Anne Koop (right). (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — North Conway’s Anna Stickney Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution participates each year in the DAR Good Citizens award program which includes one senior high school student from Kennett High School in North Conway, Gorham Middle-High School and Berlin Middle High School north of us.
Chosen by their school and peers, the student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism.
Should the student elect to write an essay based on a patriotic theme, the essay chosen by the chapter is forwarded to the State Organization and judged with those forwarded by other chapters in New Hampshire.
That winning essay is forwarded to the National Committee and is judged with those of all other states. There is a scholarship awarded both by the State and by the National Organization to the author of the winning essay.
The chapter offers sincere congratulations to this year’s three worthy students, Kyle Stearns from Kennett High School; Ryan Mercier from Berlin Middle-High School and Carson Keith Roberge from Gorham Middle-High School.
If you are over 18 and possibly have an American Revolutionary patriot in your direct lineage and you are interested in becoming a member of the Anna Stickney Chapter, contact Jane at (603) 447-5406.
