CAMPTON — The Youth Conservation Corp is a summer employment program for area youths ages 15 to 18 who will work, learn, and earn together in the great outdoors. The purpose of the YCC program is to accomplish needed conservation work on public lands, while providing an educational experience. The program is sponsored by the Pemigewasset Ranger District, White Mountain National Forest in Campton.
The crew of up to six students will work approximately 35 hours a week Monday-Friday and earn minimum wage. Projects will include: trail maintenance, clean-up and maintenance of recreation sites, wildlife habitat improvement work, and other projects supporting timber and fire management. The YCC crew will also spend one day each week learning about natural resource conservation and management during dedicated education days.
The eight-week program will run from June 21-Aug. 13.
Applications must be mailed or emailed to the Pemigewassest Ranger District, 71 White Mountain Drive, Campton, NH, 03223. Attention: Ryan Twomey (ryan.twomey@usda.gov). The application deadline is April 9.
For more information or to print an application, go to fs.usda.gov/main/whitemountain/home or contact YCC Program Manager Ryan Twomey at ryan.twomey@usda.gov or (603) 348-3000.
