CONCORD — The 18 locations of the University System of New Hampshire and the Community College System of New Hampshire intend to welcome students back to campuses for the fall term and are working closely with state leaders and health professionals to develop guidelines and criteria that institutions will follow to support a safe return, it was announced Friday.
As the institutions plan for a return to campus, internal task forces are also preparing for scenarios along a spectrum of on-campus, socially distanced and online learning components in the event that some forms of remote learning may need to continue.
The institutions are making investments over the spring and summer to improve technology and support their teaching and learning environments as they further develop high quality, blended learning capabilities.
These new capabilities will allow the colleges and universities to more seamlessly include remote learning elements, if necessary, and provide students with options to meet their individual needs.
In addition, the institutions of the Community College System are making plans to bring students back into labs this spring and summer to complete the required hands-on components of their coursework in technical programs.
“We are pleased to speak as one voice for public higher education in New Hampshire to say that we will be here to serve students this coming academic year,” said Susan Huard, Ph.D., interim chancellor, Community College System of New Hampshire.
“This spring has shown us how adeptly our faculty, staff and students can adjust to changing circumstances. Higher education supports strong communities and our state’s economy in so many ways through fulfillment of our public mission, and we will continue providing the opportunities that our residents rely on to sustain a high quality of life in the Granite State.”
Todd Leach, chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire, echoed those remarks, saying, “The vibrance, creativity, talent, and impact of our students, faculty, and employees who inspire our mission to the state of New Hampshire are missed, and we are working diligently to restore safe frameworks that will enable the return of our communities and their impact on our local economies.”
The University System of New Hampshire enrolls 32,000 students and consists of four public institutions: Granite State College, Keene State College, Plymouth State University and the University of New Hampshire. USNH strives to ensure the availability of appropriate and accessible higher educational opportunities throughout New Hampshire and addresses critical state workforce needs. A 29-member Board of Trustees is responsible for overseeing the University System.
The Community College System of New Hampshire consists of seven colleges, offering associate degree and certificate programs, professional training, transfer pathways to four-year degrees, and dual-credit partnerships with NH high schools.
The system’s colleges are Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth and Rochester; Lakes Region Community College in Laconia; Manchester Community College; Nashua Community College; NHTI — Concord’s Community College; River Valley Community College in Claremont, Lebanon and Keene; and White Mountains Community College in Berlin, Littleton and North Conway.
The seven community colleges in the system are committed to working with businesses throughout the state to train and retain employees to develop a robust workforce across all sectors and embraces the “65 by 25 Initiative,” which calls for 65 percent of NH citizens to have some form of postsecondary education by 2025 to meet future workforce demands.
