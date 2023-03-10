BARTLETT — The 2023 Mount Washington Valley Youth STEM Expo. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 24, at the Living Shores aquarium in Bartlett.
The expo welcomes local students in grades six to 12 to take part in an exciting celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and math.
The Mount Washington Valley Youth STEM Expo encourages students to be creative while applying steps of the scientific method to their experiment. The goal of this event is to inspire young people to explore, experiment, and innovate using science and technology.
Students will have the opportunity to work independently, or with volunteer mentors, to prepare their project and present it to judges during the day of the Expo. Cash awards will be presented to middle school and high school winners in an awards ceremony at the end of the day.
The expo will be open to the public, inviting them to become inspired as young scientists display remarkable projects that explore food and agriculture, biology, genetics, physical science, robotics and more.
The MWV Youth STEM Expo invites local businesses and organizations to support our students and STEM in our community, by sponsoring this event. Sponsorship program details can be found at mwvstemexpo.com.
