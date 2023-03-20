3-21-2023 Mount Washington Valley Skating Club

Front row, from left: Holly Pierce, Avena Hoeflich, Kennedy Fitch, Amelia Barboza, Sophia Goodwin, Jeni Wilder (the tiger and Mount Washington Valley Skating Club coach); Back row, from left: Sami Peterson (on extreme left and MWVSC coach), Peg Nation, Sativa Hoeflich, Darlene Snyder, Allyn Roberts (MWVSC director) and Christina Cantrell. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club members brought back 21 gold, none silver, five bronze medals and one pewter medal from “Skate Your Heart Out” at the Ice Vault in Hallowell, Maine, on Feb. 20 and the North Atlantic Open at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth, Maine, on March 5.

This year saw increased competitive participation from MWVSC members, as the club continues to grow its membership in the valley.

