Front row, from left: Holly Pierce, Avena Hoeflich, Kennedy Fitch, Amelia Barboza, Sophia Goodwin, Jeni Wilder (the tiger and Mount Washington Valley Skating Club coach); Back row, from left: Sami Peterson (on extreme left and MWVSC coach), Peg Nation, Sativa Hoeflich, Darlene Snyder, Allyn Roberts (MWVSC director) and Christina Cantrell. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club members brought back 21 gold, none silver, five bronze medals and one pewter medal from “Skate Your Heart Out” at the Ice Vault in Hallowell, Maine, on Feb. 20 and the North Atlantic Open at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth, Maine, on March 5.
This year saw increased competitive participation from MWVSC members, as the club continues to grow its membership in the valley.
At SYHO, Mount Washington Valley Eaglets Team members Avena Hoeflich, Holly Pierce, Amelia Barboza and Sophia Goodwin earned a first place finish for the Basic 4-6 Team Compulsory Event.
Other skaters placed in the following events: Harper Proulx: Basic 4 Elements, second place; Basic 4 Program, first place; Kennedy Fitch: Basic 4 Program, second place; Avena Hoeflich: Basic 6 Elements, second place; Basic 6 Program, first place; Holly Pierce: Basic 6 Elements, third place; Basic 6 Program, third place; Sophia Goodwin: Basic 6 Elements, first place; Basic 6 Program, second place; Amelia Barboza: Pre-Free Skate Elements, fourth place; Pre-Free Skate Program, third place; Darlene Snyder: Pre-Free Skate Compulsory Moves, first place; Pre-Free Skate Program, second place; Sativa Hoeflich: Free Skate 2 Compulsory Moves, first Place; Excel Beginner Free Skate, first place; Free Skate 1-6 Showcase, first place; Christina Cantrell: Adult High Beginner Women Free Skate, first place; Peg Nation, Adult 1-4 Showcase, first place; and Jeni Wilder: Adult Bronze Showcase, first place.
At the North Atlantic Open, MWVSC members finished as follows: Vaida Mitchell: Basic 3 Elements, first place; Harper Proulx: Basic 4 Elements, first place; Basic 4 Program, first place; Amelia Moody: Basic 4 Elements, third place; Basic 4 Program, second place; Holly Pierce: Basic 6 Elements, first place; Basic 6 Program, first place; Avena Hoeflich: Basic 6 Elements, second place; Basic 6 Program, second place; Darlene Snyder: Pre-Free Skate Compulsory Moves, first place; Pre-Free Skate Program, first place; Sativa Hoeflich: Free Skate 2 Compulsory Moves, first place; Excel Beginner Free Skate, fifth place; Olivia Sandahl: Free Skate 4 Program, first Place; Kennedy Fitch: Basic 4 Program, third place; Christina Cantrell: Adult High Beginner Women Free Skate, first place; Jeni Wilder: Adult Silver Free Skate, second place.
Coach Jeni Wilder said, “The most important ingredient in our competitive experience this year was ‘fun,’and all the skaters had just that.”
The mission of the Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is to organize and promote participation in the instruction, training and advancement in all disciplines of the sport of figure skating and to be a dynamic community association increasing interest and development in skating for the general public of the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding area.
