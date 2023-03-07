Just about everyone who has a home has a junk drawer, occupying that often central place in the kitchen or elsewhere where an assortment of those random things are stored that you may need again someday. Tucked away without rhyme or reason, the items in junk drawers run the gamut from spare hinges, to the odd light bulb, to tape and tools, nuts and screws and, of course, all manner of extension cords.
Junk drawers invariably collect more and more items over time but seldom do they get emptied, thus getting fuller and more cluttered as the years go by. From time to time, we search for what we think we once put there, and sometimes we’re pleasantly surprised. Just when you need that spare tiny brass screw for the folding shutters, there it magically appears.
The term junk drawer can also be an apt metaphor for certain other aspects of our lives. Anyone who has made their way any distance along this road called life can attest to tucking things away for some future day. We do this with experiences, ideas, projects and perhaps even our dreams.
Life has a way of bypassing our junk drawer even as everyday things conspire to fill our time and attention. We get busy with school, careers, relationships, family and children, so all of those day-to-day pulls on our time and attention consume us. Sometimes then, the adventures or experiences, or even those dreams that we once held dear get indefinitely postponed, symbolically shoved to the back of the drawer.
All too often, we hear of people who were always meaning to do some great and wonderful thing, someday, but for a variety of reasons they never get there. That postponed around the world tour, writing the long contemplated novel, learning to paint, embarking on the climbing, sailing or other journey that once filled our dreams; each of these things is tucked in the corner of that dusty drawer quietly waiting for us to at last be ready.
For others, the drawer may contain the seeds of a sweeping change of direction, a path toward some vision where the day-to-day realities are different and point to some new and intriguing life. For still others, it may simply be finding the time to dust off those postponed dreams and deciding if, once and for all and after all this time, they still ring true.
Some may view retirement as the quintessential moment to at last sort through the drawer. Perhaps then, along with this new-found freedom, we also have the resources at our disposal to at last take the plunge toward living those dreams that have long been held in suspension.
Others step away from ordinary lives sooner to explore their dreams even at the height of careers but when they’re still comparatively young and able. And if we learned anything from the forced solitude of the pandemic, it is that life is best when lived fully, not postponed. Stuck at home we had newly discovered time to unclutter closets, organize garages, and at last tend to our nonworking lives.
Some of us even found what we were looking for tucked way in the back of that messiest of places; that junk drawer of long deferred possibilities and almost forgotten dreams.
