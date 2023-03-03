By Tim Scott
Toward the end of the last century, anyone watching "60 Minutes" on CBS television on any given Sunday night would be greeted at the end with the segment called "A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney." It ran steadily for about 33 years.
For some, it was often the best part of the show and for a very long time Rooney’s wit and deadpan yet insightful humor punctuated our everyday lives. Rooney, who passed away in 2011, recorded more than 1,000 episodes in his long career. This would continue at the bookstore where he wrote and successfully sold more than a dozen books, many of which included transcripts of his weekly on-the-air commentaries. Through it all, he became a welcome guest in America’s homes.
What many liked most about him was his deadpan yet erudite snarkiness around such everyday things as common sense, which he would likely describe as being not all that common. In fact, one of his collections was titled "Common Nonsense."
He was clear and direct when it came to things he recognized as stupid, arrogant, irrational or unreasonable. He called himself mildly liberal but what really defined him was that he didn’t suffer fools, of any stripe, lightly.
At times, he got in trouble with his producers, and the public, but you pretty much always knew where he stood. He would weather suspensions and occasional drops in his audience when he said something that bothered someone, but for the most part his three-plus decade TV career was truly a critical success.
I, for one, miss his reliable weekly presence, perhaps more so today when I think he would find the precarious state of our nation worthy of both incisive commentary and healthy derision. He would surely have a field day with people on both sides of the aisle who have become so power hungry and deluded that they cannot, or will not, see a cooperative way forward.
He’d point out, perhaps, that that is the way our country long used to work, through earnest and collective compromise. He would surely make sweet fun of the legions of people whose reality is so skewed that they don’t believe the plain truth, regardless of which faction is spinning whatever message so far out of control.
He would also likely get himself into trouble by poking holes in whatever lies fill and distort the day’s news. All in the name of humor. Andy Rooney, we need you.
Would his commentary even survive, in this "instantaneous" age filled with anonymous attackers, Bots that write and supposed corporate and foreign interference in our social media and across the World Wide Web? Or, would he instead still have the discerning and disarming power to lift us, or even push us, beyond our seemingly set-in-stone ways to once again laugh at ourselves, each other, and the sorry state of our world.
Part of the beauty of deploying common sense is that when we allow it to inform and drive our thinking, all the extraneous and meaningless stuff falls away. Sometimes all with a twinkle in the eye, a chuckle and a grin.
So here’s a parting thought as we continue down the divisive path of determined right and wrong and the growing hatred that divides us. Once upon a time, we were strong enough to admit and laugh at our own foibles. If we missed it, Rooney would step in on Sunday evenings and take us to task.
The way forward will require us to make good decisions that are also good for all of us. His was a worthy perspective, and course of action, and in fact the actual definition of common sense, after all.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
