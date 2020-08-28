The coronavirus has forced artists to be even more creative. Case in point, the Irish Repertory Theatre recently offered a stunning production of “The Weir,” by Conor McPherson on live stream.
The production was available for five nights and was offered free of charge. You had to get online tickets, and if you “arrived” after curtain-up, you were not allowed in.
Each of the actors was in a different state. You never saw more than one of them at a time on screen, and the set was a 3-D digitization of Irish Rep’s original set projected onto a green screen at each location. The result was fantastic theater. Not once did I find myself wishing for more.
The Irish Rep figured out a way to bring top-notch theater to an appropriately socially distanced audience, performed by a cast that was separated by, not feet, but miles. They followed-up “The Weir” with a streaming of “Love, Noel.” Through Coward’s songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Steve Ross and KT Sullivan summoned up timeless memories of a bygone era.
Many viewers got to see “Hamilton” on Disney+ without paying over $100 a ticket. Andrew Lloyd Webber offered “Cats,” “Les Miserables” and “Phantom of the Opera” to home audiences. Various musical artists from Bocelli to Springsteen brought their music into our living rooms from settings ranging from cathedrals to home studios.
All of this proves that the virus has not effectively blocked the road from artist to audience, but simply encouraged the artist to take a different route. It has been anything but a cultural wasteland. In addition to the aforementioned, books continue to be written and songs to be sung.
In the Mount Washington Valley, musical artists have moved outside into gardens, courtyards, and even parking lots. White Birch Books continues to be an oasis for readers, as do our local libraries.
M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn reopened this week with a series of two handers performed in repertory. No tickets will be sold at the door and only 39 tickets per performance will be available online.
Arts in Motion offered a children’s theater camp on the Fryeburg fairgrounds. Local painters continue to paint. Creators continue to create.
We have also seen a rebirth of the drive-in movie. In addition to drive-ins in Bridgton, Maine, and Weirs in Laconia, out-of-the-box drive-ins have popped up in unexpected locations like Sherman’s Farm and select Walmart locations. Walk up, bring your own chair movies are available at Settlers Green. Seek and you shall find.
Art emerged from caves centuries ago, and art will re-emerge from the cave of COVID. It has not died, nor has it disappeared. It has merely retired into the quiet confines of the minds of the artists, where it has gained new energy, become more creative, and artists have used this hiatus to work on craft and discover new ways to deliver art in these difficult times.
“Can art exist without an audience?” I say it can, evidenced by Emily Dickinson’s poems written on scraps of paper and discovered after her death; Van Gogh’s paintings shared only with Gaugin and his brother, Theo; cave paintings and on and on.
But today, we celebrate the artists and organizations who have found new and exciting ways, along with time-tested ones, to bring art to the masses.
