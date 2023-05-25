CONWAY — The Mountain Garden Club will be holding its annual spring plant sale on Saturday, June 3, at the North Conway Community Center from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The sale offers a wide variety of special plants lovingly cultivated by the Mountain Garden Club members. Shoppers can choose from annuals, perennials, and hanging baskets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.