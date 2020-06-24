The Mountain Garden Club of Mount Washington Valley is proud to announce the four recipients of the Mountain Garden Club of Scholarship for the academic year 2019-2020.
The Mountain Garden Club awarded a total of $6,000 in scholarships to two Kennett High School graduates and two Fryeburg Academy graduates ($1,500 each). The program is open to residents of Mount Washington Valley, New Hampshire, including all towns served by Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy (SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72).
The Mountain Garden Club established this scholarship program with the intent of encouraging post-secondary education in plant science disciplines such as horticulture, agriculture, forestry, environmental science, land management and other related fields of study.
The scholarship program was named in memory of Alice T. Madden, a lifetime member, who was dedicated to assisting the youth of the Mount Washington Valley pursue a higher education in any of the “green” educational disciplines.
This year’s recipients are Esmae Doucette, Kennett High School, Class of 2017; Madeleine Goldthorpe, Kennett High School, Class of 2020; Audra Hamlin, Fryeburg Academy, Class of 2020; and Sonia Leone, Fryeburg Academy, Class of 2020.
Doucette will pursue her studies in marine biology at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y. Goldthorpe who will attend the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, N.C., to major in environmental science. Hamlin will study environmental science and policy at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass. Leone will attend University of Maine in Orono, Maine, to major in climate management and anthropology.
Members of the Mountain Garden Club congratulate these four deserving young students and extend our sincere best wishes to each of them as they begin their studies in pursuit of their dreams and aspirations so thoughtfully expressed throughout the application process.
