CONWAY — The Mountain Garden Club has announced its selection of Matthew Coughlan of Conway as this year’s recipient of the Mountain Garden Club Assistance Award.
This $1,000 award is presented in support of the STAY MWV organization founded to support young professionals in the Mount Washington Valley.
The award, used for student debt assistance, is granted to a graduate of a post secondary education program, and is employed in the Mount Washington Valley in the area of agriculture, environmental science, conservation, horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, botany, forestry, habitat, forest systems ecology or land management.
Coughlan, 36, earned his bachelor of science degree in recreation resource management from Lyndon State College in Vermont, and his master’s degree in environment science from the University of New Hampshire.
He is currently employed as a conservation district manager in Conway, where he develops and implements conservation planning, outreach, education, and volunteer training. Matthew also provides grant writing, conservation programming and volunteer coordination.
In addition, Coughlan is the owner of Recon Trail Design, which provides environmental, conservation and planning services including outdoor recreation project design, and training in rigging and equipment handling.
Members of the Mountain Garden Club believe Coughlan’s education, accomplishments and career path embraces the core values of promoting civic and environmental responsibility central to the mission of the club, and wish to congratulate him.
