CONWAY — The Mountain Garden Club of Mount Washington Valley is proud to announce it will be awarding 4 scholarships to deserving students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The program is open to residents of Mount Washington Valley, New Hampshire, including all towns served by Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy.
The Mountain Garden Club established this scholarship program with the intent of encouraging post-secondary education in plant science disciplines such as Horticulture, Agriculture, Forestry, Environmental Science, Land Management and other related fields of study. The scholarship program was named in memory of Alice T. Madden, a lifetime member, who was dedicated to assisting the youth of the Mount Washington Valley pursue a higher education in any of the “green” educational disciplines.
Any graduating high school senior, with plans to enroll in these disciplines, or a post-secondary student, presently pursuing a course of instruction in these disciplines, who resides in the geographic area served by the Mountain Garden Club is encouraged to apply for this scholarship regardless of race, creed or gender. The Mountain Garden Club Scholarship Selection Committee will award scholarships from the qualifying applications received. Financial need, academic achievement, and interest in the stated field of study will be some of the criteria used to determine the awarding of these scholarships.
Students interested in applying for the Mountain Garden Club scholarship must complete and submit their applications no later than March 31, 2021. Applications are available on line at www.mountaingardenclub.org. Completed applications should be mailed to Mountain Garden Club Scholarship Chairman, PO Box 913, North Conway, NH 03860. Look for the scholarship link on the Mountain Garden Club website or inquire at your Guidance Department office.
