CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Toastmasters will be hosting an open house, “Toastmasters on Tap,” at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6-8 p.m.
Toastmasters provides a safe and supportive environment in which to practice public speaking, leadership and communication skills.
“Toastmasters is helpful in learning to organize your speeches, present with confidence, and self-evaluate,” Club President Amy Imdieke said. “The club is such a fun and supportive environment. We offer a self-paced program that provides personal growth and goal achievement.”
During “Toastmasters on Tap,” complimentary appetizers will be provided by the Mount Washington Valley Technical Institute. Beer, hard seltzer and assorted non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Club members will demonstrate their unique, and often hilarious, brand of impromptu speaking, called “Table Topics.” All attendees may participate as much or as little as they would like. This is a casual event, so feel free to stop in and say hello, or stay awhile.
“It is important for us to get out into the community, let everyone know who we are and what we do,” said Sarah Plowman, the newly minted vice president of Public Relations. “We have been functioning as a hybrid club for quite some time. Though most people living in the valley attend in person, it is nice to have the option; it expands our reach, and we never need miss a meeting due to weather.”
MWV Toastmasters Club meets every first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at the Technology Village at 53 Technology Lane in Conway and concurrently on Zoom.
