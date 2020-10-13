Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery will be bringing Donna Marston’s “Families Sharing Without Shame” series to the valley.
COVID-19’s restrictions have resulted in an uptick in relapse and ER room visits due to the disease of addiction.
Addiction changes family roles and impact how we relate to each other as the realization that a family member has Substance Use Disorder (SUD)
The topic on Thursday, Oct. 21, will be “Name it, Claim it, Tame it.” The program will help identify feelings of blame, guilt and shame and the stages of relapse. The program is $10
To register and pay, go to eventbrite.com/e/families-sharing-without-shame-series-tickets-122634927369. For more information, go to the MWV Supports Recovery Facebook Page.
Scholarships are available by contacting MWV Supports Recovery.
