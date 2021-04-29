The Mount Washington Bicycling Club has a lot in store the season ahead in 2021.
The club, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established more than 12 years ago for the purpose of “promoting safe cycling, uniting cyclists, and fostering youth cycling throughout the Mount Washington Valley.”
To achieve this goal, the club schedules weekly group rides throughout the season, sponsors and supports various cycling events and hosts several socials.
With 2020 behind us, the club has schedule events that were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Updated COVID-19 protocol will be upheld at all upcoming events. Check out all the information, mwvbicyclingclub.org.
The club will be hosting the 12th Kids' Bike Safety Day on Saturday, May 8, at Story Land. You must register online at mwvbicyclingclub.org in order to attend. You will register for a time slot between 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Masks will be required to be worn properly by all.
Crank the Kanc will ne happening on Saturday, May 15. Registration is completed and full. There will be a245 cyclists racing up the Kancamaugus Highway. Spectator vehicles are allowed only at the scenic pull-outs. Again, details about this event are on the website.
The club welcomes new members. All details as well as applications can be found on the club's website.
As members, one of the benefits is participating in group rides. The club hosts rides for all different cycling levels in and around the valley. These rides take place most days of the week and have a specified leader. The season will start with “warm-up” rides on alternating Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginners are encouraged to join.
The popular Tuesday gravel and pavement rides are back along with the Thursday road rides. Wednesdays with Jack is for strong, fast riders. The Spin on Sunday rides will start up soon as well.
The Scenic Saturday ride is a work in progress as the club hopes to have a weekly Saturday ride again. The club is also looking at the possibility of re-instituting the popular Ride and Dine rides.
All the rides will be posted on our ride calendar so check the website as these will be posted as ride leaders begin scheduling their specific rides.
