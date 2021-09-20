GLEN — Mount Washington Valley Promotions presented its sixth annual Damsel Scramble, a women-only golf tournament, on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen.
Each of the two rounds began with mimosas and bidding on caddies, Chet Barnes, Phil Desisto, Tom Iantosca, Brendan King, Joe Marini and Seanna Miller.
Motor Booty Mamas claimed the days win. Team members were Mary Kaye Leonard, Liz VanderAarde, Rosemary Hughes, Lynne Anderson, and Maryellen Dineen.
They were followed by Oh My Aching... in second place and Women with Balls took third. The other teams who played were Dazzling Divots, Linderhof MAINEiacs, The Pickled Putters, Princess Tea Party, Ghosts of Patriots Past, Witch Club, 5 Iron Flappers, Sassy Lassies and The Unflappables.
Rachel Fecteau won the Chip Off Competition. Winners of the Closest to the Pin contests were Pat Hoffman and Mo Garrett. There were fantastic costumes — the 5 Iron Flappers were deemed the best.
The date has already been set for the seventh annual event on Sept. 25, 2022. Mark your calendars.
Now in its 14th year, Mount Washington Valley Promotions is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to promote non-profit events and fund-raising endeavors in the Mount Washington Valley area; to cross promote among local non-profits; to increase local support for non-profits; to ease the marketing workload of volunteer board members; to increase public awareness of the local non-profit agencies; to facilitate collaborative non-profit and fund-raising events.
