INTERVALE — The 2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program will be held on Sunday, May 14, at Theater in the Wood in Intervale at 4 p.m.
This year marks the 34th anniversary of the event. Six young ladies, representing Conway, Fryeburg, Intervale and Tamworth will compete for the $1,000 top scholarship and more.
The Miss Bartlett Pageants were started in 1990, in celebration of Bartlett’s 200th birthday. The goal was to produce an event where young ladies could learn and practice valuable life skills while participating in the excitement generated by a pageant.
This is not a beauty pageant. Contestants are judged on their poise, confidence, public speaking and interview abilities. There is an optional talent competition, with a separate panel of judges, but there is no swimsuit competition.
In 1995, the event was expanded to include young ladies from throughout the Mount Washington Valley. Participants now encompass those towns whose students attend Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy.
Scholarship money is awarded to the top three finishers and for outstanding salesmanship. This year, nearly $2,500 will be awarded to those fortunate teens for their college careers. That will bring the total money won by contestants since this program began to nearly $58,000.
To date, 190 teens have participated in this program. This number does not reflect the many who have joined year after year. Among the past participants are business owners, teachers, military officers, hair stylists, medical professionals, mothers, and so much more
There are four separate areas of judging involved in the selection of a Queen. Ten percent of the score is accumulated during the preparation events of the Pageant. Points are earned for meeting paperwork and advertising deadlines, attending rehearsals, assisting with fund-raising, etc.
Personal interview accounts for 30 percent of each contestant’s overall score. Each will meet with our panel of judges in a setting much like a job interview. She is asked questions about herself and her interests. The judges are watching for good posture, eye contact and speaking ability.
Following the interviews, the contestants present their public speaking. Each speaks about herself, into a microphone, to the judges and other contestants, making her introduction and telling about herself. This area also accounts for 30 percent of the overall score.
The final 30 percent of the score is awarded in the afternoon’s formal wear competition, the only portion that is open to any members of the public. Each contestant will present in formal attire for the audience and the judges. She will introduce herself and perform a short runway walk. The judges will be watching the grace, poise and confidence exhibited by each of the contestants.
Tickets are $10 and the money goes into the scholarship account. All contestants have tickets to sell or you may pay by cash or check at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.