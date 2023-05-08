2022 Miss MWV Teen-Madison Walcott

Madison Walcott, the 2022 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen, will crown her successor on May 14 at Theater in the Wood in Intervale. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

INTERVALE — The 2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program will be held on Sunday, May 14, at Theater in the Wood in Intervale at 4 p.m.

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the event. Six young ladies, representing Conway, Fryeburg, Intervale and Tamworth will compete for the $1,000 top scholarship and more.

