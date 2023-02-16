CONWAY — Laissez les bon temps roulez on the last day of carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Venice, New Orleans, and, yes, Conway, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Majestic Theatre.
Heather Pierson Band’s Mardi Gras concert will feature Heather Pierson (vocals and piano), Davy Sturtevant (cornet and guitar), Mike Sakash (clarinet and sax), George Wiese (trombone), Shawn Nadeau (bass), and Jared Steer (drums) on the historic stage of the 290-seat theater at 36 Main St. in Conway as part of the 2023 Majestic Main Stage series.
Pierson is known for her ease at the piano and her bell-tone vocals; her music embodies honesty, playfulness, and a desire to share from the heart. Heather and the all-star band will recreate the sounds of the French Quarter and Treme, with a combination of traditional jazz, Mardi Gras favorites, and Heather's own compositions.
The program will feature Paul Barbarin's 1949 "Bourbon Street Parade," "Joe Avery's Blues" (the "second line" song), and much, much more. Attendees are invited to wear their carnival masks and beads, or pick some up from the Friends of the Majestic at the door to get into the Fat Tuesday spirit.
In-person tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door; youth 18 and under are $5 when accompanied by an adult. The concert will also be live-streamed for audiences to enjoy from afar. Livestream tickets are $15.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Majestic Cafe will serve beverages before the concert, including favorite New Orleans cocktails.
In-person and live-streaming tickets are on sale now at conwaymajestic.com. Accessible seating and parking are available.
