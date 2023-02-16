CONWAY — Laissez les bon temps roulez on the last day of carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Venice, New Orleans, and, yes, Conway, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Majestic Theatre.

Heather Pierson Band’s Mardi Gras concert will feature Heather Pierson (vocals and piano), Davy Sturtevant (cornet and guitar), Mike Sakash (clarinet and sax), George Wiese (trombone), Shawn Nadeau (bass), and Jared Steer (drums) on the historic stage of the 290-seat theater at 36 Main St. in Conway as part of the 2023 Majestic Main Stage series.

